Texans' Davis Mills: Likely available vs. Steelers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mills (personal) is expected to be active as the backup to starting quarterback C.J. Stroud during Monday's wild-card matchup on the road against Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mills stayed in Houston an extra day for personal reasons, but he's now traveling to face the Steelers. While the backup quarterback is officially listed as questionable, the expectation is that Mills will be cleared in advance of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Graham Mertz is also available as the No. 3 man behind Stroud and Mills.
