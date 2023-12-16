Mills is expected to remain the Texans' No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game againt the Titans with Case Keenum in line to draw the Week 15 start in place of C.J. Stroud (concussion), Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stroud is listed as doubtful after sustaining a concussion late in last weekend's 30-6 loss to the Jets. Mills -- who has dressed as the Texans' No. 2 quarterback all season -- came on in relief of Stroud and completed one of five passes for four yards, but Mills will apparently be bypassed for the starting nod in favor of the 35-year-old Keenum. According to Wilson, Keenum took the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week, and the Texans' coaching staff will look to see if he can provide a spark to the passing game after Mills struggled in his limited action last week.