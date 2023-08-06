Mills did not operate with the first-team offense during 11-on11 drills for a second consecutive practice Saturday, Deepi SIdhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Mills and C.J. Stroud have been splitting reps the first week of camp, but the pattern changed Friday. That's when Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told Sidhu that Stroud has developed since the beginning of camp. "With C.J., what I've seen is he's definitely made adjustments," the coach said. Mills will get his opportunities during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, but recent events indicate Stroud has the edge in the quarterback competition.