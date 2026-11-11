Mills completed one of two pass attempts for seven yards and lost two yards on two carries in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Chargers.

Since the Texans had built their lead to 19 with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, head coach DeMeco Ryans opted to pull starting quarterback C.J. Stroud from the game and handed the offense over to Mills. In what marked his first playing time of the season, Mills directed two possessions. He led the Texans to a field goal with 2:20 remaining, then knelt the ball twice to run out the clock when Houston got the ball back with 1:07 left. With Stroud enjoying a bounce-back campaign, Mills' opportunities will likely be limited to garbage-time situations so long as Stroud stays healthy.