Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers.

Mills saw his team go down 21 points early on, but he helped it rally to close the gap in the second half. The signal caller threw an eight-yard touchdown to Rex Burkhead in the third quarter, before finding wideout Brandin Cooks for an 18-yard score to begin the fourth. However, with a pair of interceptions on the day, including a badly overthrown pass on Houston's first drive, it was hardly a clean performance from Mills. In fact, he's now thrown a pair of picks in back-to-back games ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Jaguars.