Mills completed 9 of 12 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble in Thursday night's 20-9 win over the Patriots in the preseason opener.

Mills entered the game after rookie first-round C.J. Stroud played Houston's first two drives and finished with just two completions for 13 yards and an interception. Although Mills moved the ball better in his four series under center, including a six-yard touchdown toss to end the first half, he too committed a turnover during his time on the field. While Stroud is undoubtedly Houston's long-term plan at quarterback, Mills will nonetheless strive to eliminate similar miscues in next Saturday's exhibition outing versus Miami.