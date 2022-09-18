Mills completed 19 of 38 passes for 177 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also rushed twice for one yard and committed two fumbles recovered by Houston.

Mills' lackluster numbers tell the tale of a typically difficult encounter with the Broncos defense, but to his credit, the second-year signal-caller helped keep Houston in the game until the waning seconds. Mills couldn't come through on his team's last-chance possession, however, with the Texas actually losing a yard on four plays before turning it over on downs. Mills continues to be a work in progress, but he seemingly has the talent to improve as the season unfolds and will look to up his numbers in a Week 3 visit to the Bears next Sunday.