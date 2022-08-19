Mills is expected to see an increase in playing time Friday against the Rams after playing two series in the preseason opener last week, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "We wanted to give him limited work, just getting him out there on the football field was what we were looking for," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said.

Mills and the first-team offense floundered last week, going three and out on two drives. It should be noted that Houston didn't have three of its projected starting five on the offensive line. More personnel -- on the offensive line and at wide receiver -- are expected to play Friday.