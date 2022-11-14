Houston head coach Lovie Smith said there are no plans to replace Mills as the starting quarterback, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mills threw for a respectable 319 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Giants, but there are signs he's regressed in 2022 and the questions are being asked. Through nine games, Mills is completing fewer of his passes (62.3 percent) than last season (66.8), generating less yardage (6.7 yards per attempt) than in 2021 (6.8), and fielding a worse passer rating as a second-year veteran (81.67) than he did as a rookie (88.8). Smith has been willing to pull underperforming starters before but has a different standard for quarterbacks. "I just don't think it's time," Smith said. "Simple as that. Quarterback position's a little bit different." Third downs have been a problem -- Houston's converted just 31 percent in such situations -- and the Texans entered the game 22nd in touchdown percentage in the red zone. They'll be further down the list after managing just one TD in six red-zone trips Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter that resulted in two field goals and two turnovers, including one that ended in a Mills interception.