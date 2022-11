Kyle Allen is slated to handle first-team QB reps instead of Mills at practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, while coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starting QB during his Wednesday news conference, Allen is expected to draw the assignment Sunday against the Dolphins. The 1-8-1 Texans have lost five games in a row, while Mills has recorded 2,144 passing yards and an 11:11 TD:INT ratio in 10 outings this season.