The Texans aren't interested in trading Mills, who was the first quarterback through drills Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's a crowded QB room with Mills (26 career starts) joined by 35-year-old Case Keenum (64 starts) and 21-year-old C.J. Stroud. The latter is the headliner after going second overall in the draft, and it's worth noting that the rookie was second through drills (before Keenum) at the first day of OTAs. There's little question Stroud will take snaps this year, but it is possible new coach DeMeco Ryans gives Mills a chance to keep his starting job for at least the early portion of the season.