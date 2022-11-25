Coach Lovie Smith announced Friday that Kyle Allen will start at quarterback over Mills against the Dolphins on Sunday, Deepi Sidhu of Texans Radio reports.

Mills has lost his starting job in the midst of a five-game losing streak for the Texans. The second-year quarterback's play has deteriorated lately, as he threw a costly pick-six in Houston's Week 11 loss to the Commanders and reached 170 yards only once in the last four games. Even if Mills gets the job back from Allen at some point, Houston will almost certainly draft a new starting quarterback after the season, marking the end of Mills' tenure as the starter.