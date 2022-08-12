Coach Lovie Smith said Mills is in line to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Prior to this statement, Smith also noted backup quarterback Kyle Allen won't play Saturday due to personal reasons, leaving Mills and Jeff Driskel as the only Texans available at the position this weekend. Smith didn't mention how much action Mills can expect to see, but it's safe to say the breakdown of snaps and possessions likely will tilt in Driskel's favor, so as not to risk Mills' health.