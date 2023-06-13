Mills will compete with C.J. Stroud for the top quarterback job heading into training camp, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports. "We'll see where their process goes in training camp and see as the competition continues," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday. "We'll see who separates themselves."

Mills and Stroud, who was selected with the second overall pick in this year's draft, have rotated reps with the first-team offense throughout OTAs and minicamp, including Tuesday's opening day of mandatory camp. The Texans view Stroud as a franchise quarterback they've been missing since the controversy surrounding Deshaun Watson, who was traded to Cleveland last year. Quarterbacks selected in the top five of drafts typically start Week 1; 11 of 17 since 2011 have opened seasons as the No. 1 QB. Over the last two seasons, Houston ranked 31st in QBR (33.3), much of that with Mills under center. He's started 26 games for the Texans in 2021 and 2022, throwing 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in those starts.