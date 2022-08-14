Mills completed all three of his pass attempts for 14 total yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Mills failed to guide the Texans' first-team offense to a single first down throughout his only two series at the helm Saturday, but he also was without his No. 1 wide receiver in Brandin Cooks. Mills figures to see a bit more playing time in the team's second preseason contest against the Rams on Friday.