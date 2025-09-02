Mills and the Texans agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $7 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mills had been ticketed for free agency next spring, but for the second September in a row, the Texans have given him some extra security in the form of a one-year extension. The $7 million deal is fully guaranteed, which should ensure that Mills faces no real competition for the No. 2 role heading into 2026. He'll be entering his third straight season as C.J. Stroud's backup and won't be in line for anything more than spot duty so long as Stroud maintains health. Through his first two NFL seasons, Stroud has missed just two games, with both absences coming late in his rookie campaign while he recovered from a concussion.