Coach DeMeco Ryans named C.J. Stroud the Texans' starting QB on Sunday, per Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site. As a result, Mills is slated to open the coming season as Houston's No. 2 signal-caller.

Though Stroud and Mills began training camp splitting first-team reps, Stroud (the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft) subsequently took them over, setting the stage for Sunday's announcement. Since entering the league as a third-rounder in 2021, Mills has logged 26 regular-season starts, including 15 last season, but he'll now move into a backup role behind the franchise's high-profile rookie QB.