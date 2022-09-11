Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble.

Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming expectations to open the season. The second-year signal-caller once again relied the most on trusted veteran Brandin Cooks, but both of his touchdown passes went to recent addition O.J. Howard on throws of 16 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Mills also spread the ball around to complementary wideout targets Nico Collins and Chris Moore for another five of his completions, and he'll aim to carry over his season-opening momentum into a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.