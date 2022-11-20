Mills completed 19 of 33 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding five carries for 10 yards and another score in the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Mills once again struggled to get anything going through the air, throwing a pick-six on the Texans' second offensive play and then helming five first-half drives that ended in punts. The second-year signal-caller was a tad more productive in the second half after Houston was already down multiple possessions and finally got the team into the end zone himself with a four-yard touchdown run with 3:19 remaining. However, given yet another lackluster performance, questions surrounding Mills' job security will undoubtedly continue to brew ahead of a Week 12 road matchup against the Dolphins.