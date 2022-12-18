Mills completed 12 of 24 passes for 121 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed five times for 25 yards and another score in the Texans' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Mills was far from efficient, but his surprising three-touchdown tally was certainly a boon for those who may have rolled with the second-year signal-caller in large-field DFS contests or as a desperation play on their season-long teams. Mills continued to split time with Jeff Driskel under center but to a very minor degree, as the latter put up only four attempts. The pair of scoring connections came in conjunction with tight ends Teagan Quitoriano and Jordan Akins, giving Mills his fifth two-touchdown performance through the air this season. The 2021 third-round pick is likely to remain the primary quarterback in a Week 16 divisional road matchup against the Titans on Saturday afternoon.