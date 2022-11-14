Mills completed 22 of his 37 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants.

Mills topped 300 passing yards for the second time in his last four games and effectively spread the ball to a number of Texans' receivers. His lone touchdown came midway through the third quarter, when he connected with Nico Collins for a 12-yard score. Mills also matched his season-best mark of five completions of more than 20 yards, finding Chris Moore deep on three of those occasions. While it was a relatively positive performance, Mills threw an interception for the fourth consecutive game, with Sunday's coming at an inopportune time deep in Giants' territory in the fourth quarter. For the season, he now has 11 touchdowns as opposed to nine interceptions.