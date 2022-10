Mills completed 28 of 41 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.

The second-year QB posted season highs in attempts, completions and yards as the Texans were forced to play catch-up for most of the fourth quarter. Mills, and the whole Houston offense, isn't really built to engage in shootouts, but they may be able to keep things closer in a Week 8 AFC South clash with the Titans.