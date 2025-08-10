Mills completed four of five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

The 26-year-old backup quarterback got the start with C.J. Stroud held out of the Texans' exhibition opener, but Mills played only one drive, which he capped with a 14-yard TD to Braxton Berrios. Mills is set as Houston's No. 2 QB, but it's a role that hasn't led him to much action since Stroud got to town as he's attempted only 75 passes in 10 regular-season games over the last two seasons.