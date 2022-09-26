Mills completed 20 of 32 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 loss against the Bears.

Mills was decent for much of the game, and he spread targets around to many of his pass catchers. He led the Texans on a pair of touchdown drives, the first of which he capped with a four-yard touchdown toss to Jordan Akins. However, he also threw an interception with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter that led directly to the game-winning field goal for the Bears. Mills has reached 240 passing yards in two of three games this season, but he also has only three total touchdowns.