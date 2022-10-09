Mills completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 140 yards and rushed twice for two yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

Mills led Houston to its first victory of the regular season, but likely didn't lead any fantasy teams to glory with a mediocre stat line. On a positive note, the 23-year-old did not turn the ball over after throwing four interceptions over his previous two outings. The Texans enter a bye week following Sunday's win, so Mills will return to action against the Raiders on Oct. 23.