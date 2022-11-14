Houston head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants that he has no immediate plans to remove Mills from the starting role, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I just don't think it's time," Smith said, when asked if he was considering a change at quarterback. "Simple as that. Quarterback position's a little bit different."

Mills threw for a respectable 319 yards in the Week 10 loss, but he's shown signs of regression in 2022 and his job security has been thrown into question as a result. Through nine games, Mills has a lower completion rate than he did as a rookie (62.3 percent versus 66.8 percent) and is fielding a worse passer rating (81.7 versus 88.8). Third downs in particular have been a problem -- Houston has converted just 31 percent -- and the Texans entered Sunday's loss 22nd in touchdown percentage in the red zone. They'll be further down the list after managing just one touchdown in six red-zone trips Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter that resulted in two field goals and two turnovers.