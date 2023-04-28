Mills will remain on the roster after the Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In theory, either Mills or Case Keenum, who was added during the offseason, could start Week 1, but neither is viewed as a long-term answer at the position. The temptation to make Stroud the Week 1 starter will be great, but so will the patience to make sure the Ohio State product is ready. A new head coach and offensive coordinator means the old offense that Mills led is not an important factor for head coach DeMeco Ryans, as he evaluates the rostered quarterbacks. If Stroud isn't under center Week 1, it's a safe bet that he'll eventually take over at some point during the season.