Pratt was placed on the non-football injury list for the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury.
As an undrafted rookie, starting training camp on the NFI list is far from a positive sign for Pratt. It's unclear what the specifics or severity of his injury are at this time. He'll be looking to return to the field as soon as possible and earn a spot as a depth player on the active roster to start the season.
