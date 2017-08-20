Texans' Dayon Pratt: Suffers injury Saturday
Pratt limped off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, favoring his right foot and ankle, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pratt is an undrafted free agent who came off the Non-Football Injury list earlier this month. As a training-camp depth option at linebacker, Pratt's unlikely to claim a spot when the roster is finalized for the regular season. That eventuality becomes more likely if he can't stay on the field.
