Texans' DeAndre Carter: Active in preseason debut
Carter caught all three targets for a team-high 40 yards in Houston's preseason Week 2 win over Detroit.
Carter started the game with Keke Coutee (ankle) unavailable and caught a pair of passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson on the game's opening drive that ended in a touchdown. He also served as the starting returner on both punts and kickoffs. Carter came off the PUP list this week and was given a vote of confidence by head coach Bill O'Brien as a potential fill-in starter should Coutee not be available when the regular season kicks in.
