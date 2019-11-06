Carter caught his only pass, an eight-yard reception, during Sunday's 26-3 win over Jacksonville. He added a 19-yard kick return.

Carter, the only Texan to return a punt or kick this season, looked like he was making moves in Week 8 with a 46-yard reception. That didn't expand Sunday, even with Will Fuller (hamstring) out. The sophomore receiver has been squeezed this season in a crowded receiving corps featuring the offseason addition of Kenny Stills. Carter recorded at least three targets in four of his last five games of 2018, but has just one such outing in 2019 with more mouths to feed in the Texans offense. A favorable matchup against Baltimore's 26th-ranked pass defense awaits after the bye, but don't count on Carter getting enough targets to take advantage.