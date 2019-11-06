Carter caught his only pass for an eight-yard reception during Sunday's 26-3 win over Jacksonville. He added a 19-yard kick return.

Carter, the only Texan to return a punt or kick this season, looked like he was growing into a bigger role on offense in Week 8 with a 46-yard reception. His workload didn't expand Sunday however, even with Will Fuller (hamstring) out again. The sophomore receiver has been squeezed this season in a crowded receiving corps due in part to the offseason addition of Kenny Stills. Carter recorded at least three targets in four of his last five games of 2018, but has just one such outing in 2019 with more mouths to feed in the Texans offense. A favorable matchup against Baltimore's 26th-ranked pass defense awaits after the Texans' bye, but don't count on Carter getting enough targets to take advantage.