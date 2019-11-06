Texans' DeAndre Carter: Brings in only target
Carter caught his only pass for an eight-yard reception during Sunday's 26-3 win over Jacksonville. He added a 19-yard kick return.
Carter, the only Texan to return a punt or kick this season, looked like he was growing into a bigger role on offense in Week 8 with a 46-yard reception. His workload didn't expand Sunday however, even with Will Fuller (hamstring) out again. The sophomore receiver has been squeezed this season in a crowded receiving corps due in part to the offseason addition of Kenny Stills. Carter recorded at least three targets in four of his last five games of 2018, but has just one such outing in 2019 with more mouths to feed in the Texans offense. A favorable matchup against Baltimore's 26th-ranked pass defense awaits after the Texans' bye, but don't count on Carter getting enough targets to take advantage.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Increased role in Week 8•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Playing time drops Week 2•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Primary replacement for Coutee•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Active in preseason debut•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Potential fill-in for Coutee•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Comes off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...