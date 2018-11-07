Texans' DeAndre Carter: Claimed off waivers
Carter was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Wednesday.
Carter has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2015, most notably serving as a return specialist for the Eagles throughout September and October this season. He'll likely fill a similar role in Houston, as the team released Tyler Ervin for the corresponding transaction. Carter can also provide depth at a wideout position that looks shaky behind DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas.
