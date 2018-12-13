Texans' DeAndre Carter: Cleared to play Saturday
Carter (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Jets.
Carter practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, paving the way for his availability this weekend. Carter's potential utility in deeper PPR formats is tied to the status of Keke Coutee (hamstring), who the team lists as questionable for Saturday's contest. If Coutee is unable to play, Carter would likely serve as the Texans' primary slot man in Week 15, alongside top wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas.
