Texans' DeAndre Carter: Concussion confirmed
A concussion forced Carter from Sunday's game against the Colts.
With Carter now out and Keke Coutee still sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Texans depth at receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas on Sunday is further taxed.
