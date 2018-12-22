Carter, who's been targeted 10 times over the last three weeks, could continue to be involved in the offense Week 16 against the Eagles with Keke Coutee (hamstring) deemed questionable, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carter would have been targeted more if not for a concussion he suffered against the Colts in Week 14. Coutee's injury has unlocked an opportunity for Carter, the Sacramento State star who scored 31 touchdowns over his final two seasons in the Big Sky Conference. Carter has caught 10 off 11 targets since joining the Texans, including a career-long 50-yard reception last week against the Jets.