Carter caught both of his targets for 44 yards during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Carter delivered Houston's biggest play from scrimmage midway through the fourth quarter, breaking deep toward the sideline and corralling a 39-yard bomb to set up what would end up being the game-winning field goal. The sophomore receiver hasn't been too involved in the offense this season, his last catch having come Week 9. He may see an uptick in usage in the season finale against a tough Titans defense depending on the health of Will Fuller, who left Saturday's game with a groin injury.