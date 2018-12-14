Texans' DeAndre Carter: Elevated workload possible
Carter is in line for an increase in snaps after Keke Coutee (hamstring) was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's road game against the Jets, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Outside of a six-catch performance Week 13 against the Browns, Carter hasn't been targeted more than once in a single game this season. On a positive note, he's hauled in all 10 of his career targets between Houston and Philadelphia, so he could take advantage of the void behind DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas this weekend.
