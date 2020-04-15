Texans' DeAndre Carter: Expected to keep roster spot
Despite facing tough competition for snaps on offense, Carter should manage to retain his roster spot with the Texans in 2020, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb all have extensive NFL experience as starters, while Carter and Keke Coutee both have spent some time in the No. 3 receiver role for Houston. It was Carter who handled that job when Fuller missed a playoff game in January, while Coutee made just two appearances after mid-November. The other factor working in Carter's favor is versatility, as he was the Texans' primary returner for both kicks and punts last season. Of course, the team may decide to keep six wide receivers anyway, or else could trade one of them away to free up the logjam.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Inks contract extension•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Loses fumble in playoff loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Two targets in playoff win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Leads team in receiving•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Delivers clutch catch•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Brings in only target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Jones
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...
-
NFL Draft impact: 23 key groups
With the NFL Draft just 10 days away, here are 23 situations that could get shaken up for Fantasy.
-
Best fits for every draft prospect
As we get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft, the CBS Fantasy team has broken down the best landing...