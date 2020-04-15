Despite facing tough competition for snaps on offense, Carter should manage to retain his roster spot with the Texans in 2020, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb all have extensive NFL experience as starters, while Carter and Keke Coutee both have spent some time in the No. 3 receiver role for Houston. It was Carter who handled that job when Fuller missed a playoff game in January, while Coutee made just two appearances after mid-November. The other factor working in Carter's favor is versatility, as he was the Texans' primary returner for both kicks and punts last season. Of course, the team may decide to keep six wide receivers anyway, or else could trade one of them away to free up the logjam.