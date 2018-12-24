Carter caught six of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.

The revenge-game narrative fits Carter in this case, as he saved his biggest game of the season for the team that waived him twice already this year. He has now turned in back-to-back efforts of at least 60 total yards. Even if Keke Coutee (hamstring) returns for Week 17 at home against Jacksonville, Carter is still likely in line for additional playing time once again due to the Achilles injury Demaryius Thomas suffered.