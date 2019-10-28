Carter played 47 snaps and caught one of three targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

It was surprising to see Carter get his highest snap total since Week 1 while Keke Coutee remained on the sideline all game. With Will Fuller (hamstring) inactive for the first of what is expected to be multiple weeks, it was expected that Coutee and Kenny Stills would be the secondary receivers after DeAndre Hopkins. It's unknown at this point why Carter vaulted over Coutee or if this was a matchup-based decision.