Texans' DeAndre Carter: Increased role in Week 8
Carter played 47 snaps and caught one of three targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.
It was surprising to see Carter get his highest snap total since Week 1 while Keke Coutee remained on the sideline all game. With Will Fuller (hamstring) inactive for the first of what is expected to be multiple weeks, it was expected that Coutee and Kenny Stills would be the secondary receivers after DeAndre Hopkins. It's unknown at this point why Carter vaulted over Coutee or if this was a matchup-based decision.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Playing time drops Week 2•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Primary replacement for Coutee•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Active in preseason debut•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Potential fill-in for Coutee•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Comes off PUP list•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Lands on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...