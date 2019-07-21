Carter (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

It was unknown that Carter was dealing with an injury this offseason, but he will likely start camp on the PUP list. The 25-year-old earned a one-year deal this offseason with the Texans, after he suited up in seven games for Houston, nabbing 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards. It's unclear how long Carter will last on the list, but can come off at any time.

