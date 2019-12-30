Texans' DeAndre Carter: Leads team in receiving
Carter hauled in six of seven targets for 65 yards in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans.
Carter benefitted from the absence or light usage of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, racking up a season-best six receptions. After recording 20 catches in his second professional season, Carter incurred a lessened role in 2019, managing just 11 total receptions. With the entirety of the Texans' receiving corps set to return in 2020, Carter shouldn't be expected to see an increased workload in the near future.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Delivers clutch catch•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Brings in only target•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Increased role in Week 8•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Playing time drops Week 2•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Primary replacement for Coutee•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Active in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...