Carter hauled in six of seven targets for 65 yards in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans.

Carter benefitted from the absence or light usage of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, racking up a season-best six receptions. After recording 20 catches in his second professional season, Carter incurred a lessened role in 2019, managing just 11 total receptions. With the entirety of the Texans' receiving corps set to return in 2020, Carter shouldn't be expected to see an increased workload in the near future.