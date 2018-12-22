Texans' DeAndre Carter: Likely No. 3 on Sunday
Carter is expected to slot in behind DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas on the depth chart after Keke Coutee (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.
Carter has flourished in recent weeks thanks to the lingering hamstring injury to Coutee, who is slated to miss his fourth straight contest. In the past three games, Carter has tallied nine catches for 87 yards, however that's also taking into account Week 15 which saw the second-year wideout leave the contest with a concussion early in the first half. The passing game is once again expected to be the focal point of the Texans' offense given Lamar Miller (ankle) is out Sunday, which might make the 25-year-old an even more intriguing name in deeper fantasy formats.
