Carter (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Carter was removed from Sunday's game against the Colts with a concussion and will have to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning to action. Though it was just a walkthrough, the fact the Texans listed Carter as limited instead of out is an encouraging sign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...