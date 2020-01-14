Texans' DeAndre Carter: Loses fumble in playoff loss
Carter caught is lone target for 17 yards and lost a fumble on a kickoff return in Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.
In the midst of Houston's second-quarter collapse, Carter had the ball dislodged on a kickoff return that set up Kansas City's third touchdown. To be fair, this was a team-wide collapse, but Carter's fumble fueled the Chiefs' gathering momentum after they had fallen behind 24-0. He finished with 11 catches for 162 yards, while averaging 22.0 yards on kickoff returns and 9.7 yards on punt returns during the regular season. Carter was Houston's primary returner and emerged ahead of Keke Coutee as the fourth wideout. The 26-year-old enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Texans can retain him with one-year, league-minimum contract.
