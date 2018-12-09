Carter exited Sunday's game against the Colts to undergo evaluation for a concussion and is questionable to return.

Carter, who is serving as the Texans' No. 3 wideout with Keke Coutee (hamstring) inactive, corralled his lone target for no gain before departing. If Carter is diagnosed with a concussion or concussion-like symptoms and is unable to return, the Texans would be down to just three available receivers (DeAndre Hopkins, Demaryius Thomas and Sammie Coates).