Carter caught two of three targets for 55 yards while playing 60 percent of the offensive snaps in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.

Carter left Houston's previous game with a concussion but was able to rebound quickly and not miss any time. With Keke Coutee's continuing hamstring issues -- he missed a third straight game Saturday -- Carter's involvement in the offense has grown. He's been targeted 10 times over the last three games and is considered the third wideout until Coutee returns.