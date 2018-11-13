Texans' DeAndre Carter: On track to return kicks Week 11
Coach Bill O'Brien called Carter a "prime candidate" to be a punt returner Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carter was claimed off waivers by the Texans last week, and appears on track to serve as the team's top return man during Sunday's game against the Redskins. If Carter shows well against the Redskins on Sunday, he could conceivably earn a consistent role on special teams in Houston. The four-year pro is worth monitoring in fantasy leagues that award points for return yards.
