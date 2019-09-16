Texans' DeAndre Carter: Playing time drops Week 2
Carter played just one snap on offense in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars.
Keke Coutee's return to action resulted in a sharp decline in playing time for Carter, who dropped from 28 snaps in Week 1. For now, Carter will have to make his contributions as a return man; he had one punt return for five yards.
